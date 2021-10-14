NEET answer keys likely to be declared next few days

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

The provisional answer keys of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 are likely is to be declared in the next few days. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET in September.

As per the procedure, the provisional answer keys are released and candidates are asked to verify their responses given to each question. Students can submit their grievances or objection, if any related to answer keys, within the given time.

The panel of experts will study the objection and if found correct, the answer keys will be revised. The NTA will release the final answer keys.

NTA extended the last date to submit the NEET 2021 Phase 2 application form to October 14,

The earlier deadline to carry out corrections in the application form was October 13. The second phase registration cum correction window for the first phase registration was opened on October 1.

Candidates who did not submit the second phase of the application form would no longer be eligible for NEET admission. The candidates who submitted application forms in phases 1 and 2 were asked to make changes if necessary.