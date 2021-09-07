NEET-MDS admission process put on hold

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

The admission process for NEET-MDS course was put on hold in the State following a court matter.

The online registration process for the MDS course admissions was completed between August 25 and 30 for the academic year 2021-22.

The selected candidates who have appeared for NEET-MDS -2021 will get admissions on seats of postgraduate dental course in Government, Municipal Corporation, aided, unaided private and Minority colleges in the State.

The provisional seat position in the MDS college was released on August 27. The provisional merit list, which was to be released on September 9, was put on hold because of the court matter.

In a notice issued by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, it was stated that given instructions issued by Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India, about NEET MDS-2021 counselling being put on hold. The admissions process on State quota seats was also halted until further orders. A case is pending with Madras High Court about the admission process. The process will commence only after getting the consent of the court.