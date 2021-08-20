Neither Retired, nor Tired! Senior Citizens’ Day, 21 August, 2021.

Dr Mangala Borkar

Professor, Geriatrics, Government Medical College (GMC), Aurangabad

You are lucky if you live to be old - cherish your old age! Here is an expert review of the ‘To Do’ behaviour that will help you become seniors who are young at heart!

Work for a cause

Ram Bhogale, Industrialist

Senior citizens should continue to be active after 60. It is good for their physical and mental health and sometimes, for that of the family too! After you retire from your job/professional engagement, you must find an area that is a need of the society, contribute your expertise there and stay busy to remain healthy and happy. I have not completely retired from my gainful office. However, I invest time for the development of Aurangabad, welfare of the society and in educational institutions to keep myself fruitfully occupied beyond working hours.

Lesser the better

Dr Shailaja Rao, Associate Professor of Geriatrics, GMC, Aurangabad

Use of multiple medications (polypharmacy) is very common in the elderly, that increases the risk of side effects, cost, inconvenience.It may lead to an important medicine being missed or taken in wrong doses. Any new symptom in an elderly patient should be evaluated as a side effect of a drug. Multiple illnesses may warrant more medicines. However, many elders themselves take a lot of medicines ‘over the counter.’ They may consult many doctors and not disclose it, hence get new prescriptions where medicines are repeated. They may take some indigenous medicine too. Do make it a point to tell your doctor about all the medicines you are actually consuming.

Control your weight

Dr Ramesh Sharma, Consulting Surgeon

In recent years, I had wanted to shed off a few kilos but somehow, they clung on. Corona lockdown was a boon in disguise, when the maids stopped coming and I had to help with the housework. I had more free time too. Pranayama, yoga, Sudarshan Kriya, a brisk 30 minutes walk, reducing diet by 25%, cutting sugars and skipping evening snacks helped to reduce my diabetes medicines and lose 7 kilos weight in two months. Now, this has become a happy part of my life!

Where there is a will

Ashok Sikchi, Industrialist

Senior citizens must make a registered will - can make oneself, on plain paper and get it endorsed by two witnesses - preferably family members. If quarrels or differences are likely to occur over the will, it can be kept confidential. It is better to get it notarised or made by a lawyer if the property is large, there are family feuds or a large family. Care should be taken about the welfare of your wife, or she may be mistreated. Do not give away your wealth totally while both of you are alive.

Invest in money and relations.

Dr Vikas Ratnaparkhe, Senior Consulting Physician.

Urbanisation and a quest for better living has created an exodus of youth to cities. Values are changing, nuclear families are becoming the norm and generation gap has widened. Seniors are being considered a burden, an obstacle. Work keeps us occupied and fulfilled. After retirement, a feeling of emptiness sets in. Most jobs or businesses do not come with a pension. One may not have saved or invested enough because it was not possible, or due to carelessness. The last straw is piling medical bills. To avoid stress due to financial problems, save when you are young and invest in family relations - to avoid being isolated and deprived, when you are old and dependent