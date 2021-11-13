NET/SET Teachers Association educational development of M’wada
Aurangabad, Nov 13: Maharashtra NET/SET Teachers Association demanded to implement welfare schemes for Marathwada which lacks natural resources and ...
Maharashtra NET/SET Teachers Association demanded to implement welfare schemes for Marathwada which lacks natural resources and is affected by heavy rainfall and flooding.
In a memorandum submitted to Higher and Education Technical (HTE) Minister Uday Samant, the association office-bearers stated that withdrawing non-aided policy is a special case for the region. Its other demands included providing professional and higher education free, starting a regional scholarship for drought-affected, starting competitive coaching and training examination centres in each village, make NET/SET compulsory for the recruitment.
Dr Mohan Saunderye, Dr Yvraj Dhbadge, Dr Balasaheb Lihinar and Sanjay Paikrao have signed the memorandum.