New team of A’bad Sahodaya School Complex takes over

Aurangabad, Oct 9: The Aurangabad Sahodaya School Complex (ASSC), one of the largest Sahodaya complexes in Marathwada with 50 schools (from Aurangabad and nearby districts) as members, recently installed the new executive committee (EC) for the 2021-2024 term.

Sahodaya is a networking of schools and this concept was launched by CBSE in 1986. The vision of ASSC is to promote educational excellence in all member schools.

Principal of Nath Valley School and former chairperson of ASSC Ranjeet Dass presented the annual report and also announced the new EC.

Principal, Gurukul Olympiad School Dr Satish Tambat is new the chairperson. Other office-bearers are: Vice-chairpersons - principal, Universal High school Seema Gupta and principal Riverdale High School Dr Sudhir Hadke; secretary - principal, Tender Care Home, Anita Patil and treasurer - Kiran Chavan.

Dr Tambat congratulated the outgoing EC for their valuable contribution and expressed his gratitude towards all those who have shown confidence in him by electing him as the chairperson. The newly-elected team shall primarily work for teachers’ empowerment and students’ welfare, he added.