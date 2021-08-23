News for Independence day celebration `

Aurangabad, Aug 23: Marking the freedom and glory of the nation, Chaitanya Valley International School celebrated 75th Independence Day. Physically, only the staff was present. Chief guest Bhausaheb Tupe hoisted the national flag and paid tributes to the freedom fighters and martyrs of freedom struggle. Principal Dr Sheetal and Nagraju (retired assistant commissioner) participated from Bengaluru team. The students of Pre-primary to Grade IX participated in virtual events. Many students took part in fancy dress, singing, speech and dance by sending their videos and expressing their take on the true meaning of independence. They also made drawings and collage depicting freedom struggle. Pradnya Rao proposed a vote of thanks.