News works of model railway station hampered

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

The works in the second phase of the development of the model railway station have been hampered as the works in the first phase have not been completed yet. The administration is now focusing on completing the previous works at the earliest as the Aurangabad Railway Station will now be handed over to the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC).

After the inclusion of the Aurangabad railway station in the list of the model railway stations, the new building was established in the first phase. In the second phase, the work to renovate the old building was proposed. However, these works are still awaited.

During the Corona period, the South Central Railway (SCR) started the work of erecting the fourth escalator, which is in progress now. However, SCR will not do any work henceforth. All the works will be done by IRSDC now. The works to be undertaken will be focused on earning the revenue for the railways. Hence, the projects like hotels, foreign exchange counter, plane - bus tickets counters, tourism information counter, taxi counter, help desk, saloon, medical - general stores, ice cream parlour and others will be given preferences.

The divisional railway manager (SCR) Upinder Singh said the Aurangabad railway station would be handed over to the IRSDC, and hence the incomplete works will be completed soon, and the new works will be done by the corporation. New facilities will be established, which will earn revenue for the railways, he said.