Nidhi Aapke Nikat on October 11

Aurangabad, Oct 4: The programme ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ will be conducted online through Webinar application on October 11 at Regional Office, Bhavishya Nidhi Bhavan, Plot No 2, Town Centre, Aurangabad by Assistant PF Commissioner Rajendra Rajderkar. The time slots will be as follows:

(i) Subscribers, Employers/Employees union Representatives/Trade Union: 11 am to 1 pm.

The Employers, Employees, Employers’ Associations, Trade Unions are requested to install the CISCO’s Webex App on their Android Mobile from the Play Store and at the scheduled time, submit any specific issue or grievance by participating in the programme with meeting No (access code) 26410318249 and meeting password: 12345, according to a Press release issued by Regional PF Commissioner-II, Co-ord Ramesh Kumar.