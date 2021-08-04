Nidhi Aapke Nikat online on August 10

Aurangabad, Aug 4: Due to the global pandemic of Covid-19, the programme Nidhi Aapke Nikat will be conducted online through webinar application on August 10 at Regional Office, Bhavishya Nidhi Bhavan, plot number 2, Town Centre, Commercial Area, Aurangabad by assistant PF commissioner A B Talware. The time slots will be as follows:

(i) Subscribers, employers/employees union representative/trade union: 11 am to 1 pm.

The employers, employees, employers associations, trade unions are requested to install the CISCO’s Webex App on their Android Mobile from the play store and at the scheduled time, submit any specific issue or grievance by participating in the programme with meeting number (access code) 1586745540 with meeting password: 12345.