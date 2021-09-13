Nidhi secures 19th AIR in CA final result

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

Nidhi Sandeep Devidan, a city girl, secured 19th All India Rank (AIR) in CA final examinations result. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the CA final result on Monday.

Nidhi obtained 19th AIR by securing 70.85 per cent marks.

Her father, Sandeep Devidan, is also CA. She completed an articleship in the firm of her father.

Nidhi did her HSC from Deogiri College. She had got 5th AIR in CA Foundation Programme by obtaining 96.5 per cent marks. Nidhi said consistency in hard work led to her success.

“I studied 10 to 12 hours daily for the examinations. One needs to have complete basic knowledge and consistency in the study without which one cannot succeed in CA final,” she added.