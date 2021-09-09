Nimit Goyal is new SP, Mokshada Patil transferred

Aurangabad, Sept 9:

Aurangabad SP Mokshada Patil has been transferred as the SP of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Aurangabad. The DCP of armed force, Mumbai, Nimit Goyal will be the new Aurangabad rural SP.

Aurangabad DCP Nikesh Khatmode has been transferred as SP, Force One, UCTC, Mumbai. Similarly, DCP Meena Makwana has been transferred as DCP, Intelligence Department, Aurangabad.

The state home department has transferred the superintendent of police, deputy commissioner of police, deputy superintendent of police and assistant commissioner of police in the state. The orders were issued on Thursday.

The SP of the anti-terrorist squad, Aurangabad, Avinash Bargal has been transferred as the SP of the Amravati. The commandant of the State reserve police force, Nagpur, Pawan Bansode, has been appointed as the additional SP of Aurangabad rural.

The additional SP of Osmanabad, Sandeep Palve has been appointed as the SP, Anti-terrorist squad, Aurangabad, Aurangabad GRP SP Vaibhav Kulubarme has been transferred as the principal of the police training centre, Latur. Additional police commissioner, Nashik, Shirmila Gharge will be the SP, (CID), Aurangabad.

DCP (SID), Aurangabad Ujwalla Wankar and SP, Civil Rights, Nanded, Aparna Gite will be the new DCPs in the Auangabad police commissionerate.

Similarly, ACP, crime, Aurangabad, Ravindra Salokhe has been transferred as the sub-divisional officer at Shahuwadi, Kolhapur, DSP of Chandrapur, Shilwant Nandedkar has been transferred as DSP, economic offense cell, Aurangabad, sub-divisional officer, Kankavali, Sindhadurg, Nitin Katekar as additional DSP (SID), Aurangabad, sub-divisional officer, Osmanabad, Vishal Khambe as additional SP (Anti-corruption bureau, Aurangabad) and sub-divisional officer, Aurangabad, Vishal Nehul has been transferred as sub-divisional officer, Paithan sub-division, Aurangabad (Rural). Sub-divisional officer, Ahmednagar, Vishal Dhume has been transferred as ACP, Aurangabad. Sub-divisional officer, Gadchiroli has been transferred as subdivional officer, Aurangabad (rural) and sub-divisional officer, Aurangabad (rural) has been transferred as DSP, Jalgaon.