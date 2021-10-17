NISHTHA training started for teachers, HMs to improve student quality

Aurangabad, Oct 17:

National Initiative for School Heads' and Teachers' Holistic Advancement (NISHTHA) online training for student quality enhancement has been started at the State level for secondary teachers.

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is conducting training for primary teachers in the first phase and for secondary teachers in the second phase.

Regional Academic Authority (RAA) director Dr Kalimuddin Shaikh said that the free training is available on Diksha App in Marathi, English, Urdu medium, and teachers can complete the training at their convenience and get the certificate.

He said that 47,533 headmasters registered for the training in the State. Nearly 2.40 lakh teachers from first to 8th class were given training tehsil- wise under this initiative in the first phase while teachers and headmasters from 9th to 12th standards will undergo training in the second phase.

The training consists of 19 general syllabus based components. The online training will continue up to April 3, 2022, for teachers on pedagogical components of seven subjects-English, Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences.