No alternative than Gandhi-Ambedkar for country's development

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

“Those who wish to build nation have no alternative than Gandhi-Ambedkar. Gandhi-Ambedkar created a new political movement by rejecting all discrimination,” said Dr Kumar Saptarshi, noted thinker and Gandhian.

He was speaking in the fourth lecture of five-day Shaheed Bhagat Singh's series on Saturday being organised by Shaheed Bhagat Singh Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Bamu’s Management Council member Principal Jaisinghrao Deshmukh chaired the programme.

Dr Kumar Saptarshi said the youth with good character should come forward to stop dirty politics,” he added.

Principal Jaisinghrao Deshmukh in his presidential speech, said caste-centric and money-driven politics is being played, and because of which, there is rampant violence.

Earlier, the director of Study Center, Dr Sudhakar Shendge, delivered his welcome.

Ram Vavhal conducted the proceedings while Keshav More proposed a vote of thanks. Teachers, researchers and students attended the event online.