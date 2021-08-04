No Covishield vaccination today; 6K Covaxin in stock

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

The deputy director (health) has supplied 7,500 doses of the Covishield vaccine to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday night. Accordingly, the civic health administration geared up and arranged to administer vaccines through 39 vaccination centres. These centres witnessed a huge rush of citizens desirous to have first and second doses. As a result, 6,700 doses of vaccines got exhausted today. Meanwhile, the AMC has 6,000 doses of the Covaxin vaccine in its stock.

" There are 800 doses of Covishield vaccine in our stock. Hence, all the vaccination centres will remain close tomorrow, except the Drive-In Vaccination Camp at Prozone Mall campus," said the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha adding that so far, the AMC has vaccinated 5.99 lakh persons of different age groups in the city.

It may be noted that 40,000 citizens are waiting for the second dose of the Covishield vaccine in the city. The civic health section is consistently demanding the supply of an adequate quantity of vaccines to clear the waiting list but is in vain. Today, the AMC distributed tokens from 9 am to 10 am and then started the vaccination drive through on-the-spot registration.

Meanwhile, there is a stock of 6,000 doses of Covaxin with AMC. Hence the citizens can take the first dose as well as the second dose at the Kranti Chowk, Rajnagar and MIT Hospital (Cidco N-4) Health Centres tomorrow, it is learnt.