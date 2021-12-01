No entry to relatives without passes

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

Three resident doctors were attacked at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday night. In this backdrop, the resident doctors had taken the stand that they will not continue the medical services unless stern action is taken in this regard. The relatives of the patients then apologized to the doctors. Hence, the doctors returned to the service on Tuesday at midnight.

Considering the increased incidents of attacks on doctors, the GMCH administration has decided to implement the system of issuing passes to the relatives of the patients rigorously. A meeting was held on Wednesday regarding the safety issues in GMCH.

In-charge dean Dr Varsha Rote, deputy dean Dr Shrinivas Gadappa, medical superintendent Dr Kashinath Chaudhary, deputy superintendent Dr Vikas Rathod, security officers and officials of the Maharashtra Association of Residents Doctors (MARD) were present.

An action force including six security guards has been established, which will work to bring the situation under control during such incidents. The use of the walkie-talkie should be initiated while weekly meetings of the security committee should be held, Dr Rote directed.

Similarly, the system to issue passes to the relatives will be implemented rigorously and the relatives without passes will not be allowed in GMCH. A senior doctor will visit the wards at night daily and a timetable has been prepared. Dean will also inspect the security situation once a week, the sources said.