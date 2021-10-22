No fear of law as women harassment on the rise: Chitra Wagh

Slug- MVA not sensitive towards crime against women

Aurangabad, Oct 21: Firebrand BJP leader Chitra Wagh on Thursday claimed that cases of women harassment were increasing as there is no fear of law in the state.

It may be noted a gang of dacoits raped two women at a farm settlement at village Tondoli in Paithan tehsil on Tuesday morning. Against the backdrop of this incident, Wagh called on the victims and their family members on Thursday.

Addressing a Press conference she attacked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for not giving priority to women's safety in their common minimum programme and demanded a stern action against those who are guilty. The Tondoli incident is not a political issue, but the State government does not show sensitivity towards after such incidents. The culprits should be arrested immediately. The government should provide financial assistance to the victim’s family. It has passed Shakti Law for the prevention of incidents of violence and atrocities against women. The governor has sent a letter to the chief minister to convene a special session on women harassment cases. However, the CM replied to the letter stating reference of women harassment cases of other states. As to why Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is always aggressive against atrocities on women, was mum over such issues, she raised a question and alleged that role of police in NCP State Youth Wing president Mehboob Shaikh appears suspicious.

Former mayor Bhagwan Ghadmode, vice-president of BJP women front Adv Madhuri Advant, Zilla Parishad women and child welfare committee Anuradha Chavan, Paithan BJP president Dr Sunil Shinde, Amruta Palodkar were present at the briefing.