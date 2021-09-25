No promotions, extensions in AMC are given out of law: A K Pandey

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today underlined that all the promotions made in the AMC and extensions granted to the retired persons were made as per the parameters and norms prescribed by the state government. He confided that the functioning of AMC is going on as per the government guidelines only.

Earlier, the AMC has awarded promotion to chief accounts officer (CAO) Sanjay Pawar on condition (taken an affidavit) that if the government deputes CAO then he will resume his old post as an accounts officer. The government has sought his report on the promotion and no remarks had been made on it. The promotion of deputy commissioner Aparna Thete is also approved by the government. However, the deputy commissioner Ravindra Nikam will be elevated as the additional commissioner on completion of 10 years of service on the present post, in the next year. The service extension of city engineer S D Panzade was also approved by the state government.

The AMC had also regularised the services of 187 personnel as per the government guidelines recently. The AMC had sent a proposal, of granting old pension scheme benefits, to the government. Hence the benefits will be implemented after the government's approval of it. All the works in AMC are going on as per the rules and regulations, he clarified.