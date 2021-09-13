Notice issued to Govt, Home & Law Depts over recruitment of public prosecutors

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

A petition was filled in Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court, challenging the recruitment process of public prosecutors in all district and session courts across the State through promotion.

The bench comprising Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice R N Ladda issued directives to serve a notice to State Government, Principal Secretary of Home Department and Law and Judiciary Department. The next hearing has been placed after four weeks.

Adv Prithviraj Kadam, a law practitioner at District and Sessions Court at Ambejogai, filed a petition through adv Siddheshwar Thombre in the HC.

In the petition, he stated that the State Government issued a decision of recruitment of district Government pleaders and public prosecutors in June 2021.

The Government orders it was mentioned that the posts of district public prosecutors would be filled through the promotion of additional public prosecutors.

“The public prosecutor will look after criminal cases while Government pleader will handle civil cases,” stated in the orders.

The petitions requested the court to direct the Government to district Government pleader should be given the charge of public prosector it was in the past than through promotion.

The post of district Government pleader and public prosecutor has handled only one person till today. The Government used to publish the advertisement for the recruitment of the posts. The public prosecutor candidate was selected through a panel comprising district collector and principal district judge.

A petition was filed in the HC in 2015 by the additional public prosecutors association.

The court had directed the Government in 2019 to fill district public prosecutor’s posts by promoting additional public prosectors category only.