Notices to two gram sevaks for irregularities

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

Even after the Zilla Parishad (ZP) suspended 5 Gram Sevaks 5 months ago due to irregularities in work, the conduct of other gram sevaks has not improved. Recently, show cause notices have been issued to two gram sevaks for irregularities in work.

Deputy chief executive office Dr Sunil Bhokare said that complaints against the gram sevaks were made regarding the utilization of funds under the Dalit Vasti Sudhar and works done under the 14th finance commission at Deoli in Gangapur tehsil. The block development officer of the Gangapur Panchayat samiti appointed an inquiry committee. It was revealed that two gram sevaks had issued bills and withdrew money without completing works. After receiving the report, a show cause notice has been issued to the two gram sevaks and a proposal has been submitted to the chief executive office Nilesh Gatne for further action. In April, 5 gram sevaks from Andhari, Jadgaon, Dinwada, Gevrai and Chinchkheda were suspended for irregularities.