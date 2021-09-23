Notorious goon Javed Irani detained

Aurangabad Sept 23:

The commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta issued order to detain notorious goon Javed alias Lang Ali Irani (30, Papanagar, Raja Tower, Bhusawal, Jalgaon) under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act in the Harsul prison. Several cases of chain snatching have been registered in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. More than 35 cases of thefts, cheating, forging documents, chain snatching have been registered against him in the state.

In the Aurangabad commissionerate jurisdiction cases have been registered against him in Osmanpura, Satara and Jawaharnagar police station in 2021. Preventive action was taken against Javed earlier but his criminal activities did not seize. Hence, Dr Gupta took the decision to detain him in the Harsul prison. Accordingly, under the guidance of DCP Aparna Gite, DCP Deepak Girhe, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, Jawaharnagar PI Santosh Patil, PSI Ajit Dagadkhair, ASI Dwarkadas Bhange, Nana Hiwale, Asha Kendre, Deepali Sonawane, Mahadev Dane and others detained Javed on September 23.