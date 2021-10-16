NSS implement’s cleanliness drive near A’bad caves

Aurangabad, Oct 16:

The volunteers of the National Scheme Scheme (NSS) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) implemented Swachh Bharat Abhiyan at Aurangabad Caves on Saturday.

NSS director Dr T R Patil said that thousands of followers visit Aurangabad Caves on Dhammachak Parivartan Din. Garbage is around the caves.

The NSS programme officers and volunteers from the different colleges participate in the cleanliness campaign between 7 am to 10 am today.

District coordinator Dnyaneshwar Pathrikar, group coordinator Dr Gajanan Hanvate, programme officer Hanuman Gade, Shweta Sabu, Dr Ajay Patil, Dr Phule S K, Yaduraj Thackery, assistant registrar Popal Nikam, Shyam Bansal and Sunil Paithane worked for the success of the drive.