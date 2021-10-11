NSS team leaves for Republic Day parade training camp

Aurangabad, Oct 11:

The team of National Service Scheme (NSS) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has left for attending Pre-National and State level Republic Day (N/SRD) parade training camp.

KBC North Maharashtra University -Jalgaon will hold the camp between October 12 and 21. A total of seven NSS volunteers from Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanbad districts were selected for the team.

The names of the volunteers are as follows; Vasundhara Jhadgaonkar (Shivchhatrapati College), Priyanka Thosre (MGM G Y Pathrikar College), Sana Shaikh (Yashwantrao Chavan College, Ambejogai), Anita Pagare (IBP College for Women), Nazim Patel (Maulana Azad College), Swaraj Hiwrale (Arts College, Bidkin) and Sumit Jadhav (Shivchhatrapati College).

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi and NSS director Dr T R Patil wished the volunteers the best of luck.