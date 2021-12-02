NTSE registration date extended

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

Maharashtra State Council of Examination (NTSE) extended the last date of registration for National Talent Search (NTSE) for SSC students for seven days.

The registration started on November 16 while its last date was November 30. The date was extended up to December 7. The students will take the first stage examination in the State on January 16 for the academic year 2021-22. A total of Rs 150 fee is charged for the examination registration. With a late of Rs 275, candidates register between December 8 and 13. The admit card will be issued in the first week of January 2022.

The result will be declared in February while the second stage examination will be held in June 2022.

Box

Some instructions for students

-Students studying in 10th standard are eligible to apply for the test.

--They must be appearing for the class 10 board exam for the first time.

--Students must have cleared class 9th examinations with at least 60 per cent marks (55 per cent for reserved category)

--Open school students can also apply for the first stage of the examination. But, their age should be less than 18 years.