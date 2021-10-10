Number of unmasked citizens goes up as corona cases reduce

Action slowed down: Use sanitisers, social distancing not to be seen

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

Though there is a possibility of a third wave of corona, many citizens have become weary of wearing masks in public places in the city. Masks are being worn on the chin and neck just to avoid any action. Covid norms including social distancing in public places are being thrown to the wind. This behaviour can lead to the spread of corona.

The health department has been appealing to people to wear masks in public places as a precaution against corona. However now as the number of corona patients has dropped dramatically, the use of masks and sanitisers has reduced significantly. The covid norms, that were strictly followed during the first and second wave are now being ignored by the citizens and also by the administration. The district is reporting 15 to 20 corona patients daily for the last two months. Mortality rates have also dropped. So many people seem to be unconcerned about the disease. It is seen that masks are not used by many in public places like bus stands, railway station and markets. Moreover, even if a mask is worn, it can only be seen on the chin and neck. The use of sanitisers has been discontinued in many organisations. As a result, its demand has dropped significantly.

Fine of Rs 17,500 collected in one day

The Nagri Mitra Pathak of the municipal corporation takes action against unmasked citizens. On Saturday, 35 people were fined Rs 500 each and a fine of Rs 17,500 was collected. This action is minimal compared to the number of unmasked citizens.

Sanitiser sales plummet

Sanitiser sales are currently at only 1 to 2 per cent. In the first wave, 1,200 to 1,500 litres of sanitiser was sold daily. In the second wave, sales fell to 30 per cent. Now the stock of sanitiser is lying around., said Nikhil Sarda, treasurer of the district chemist and druggist association.

Threat of a third wave still looms

The threat of a third wave of corona has not yet been averted. Masks, sanitisers should be used in public places. Physical distance must be observed. One must avoid going to crowded places. Citizens must come forward and get vaccinated, said Dr Sudhakar Shelke, district health officer.

Take action regularly

Those who do not wear masks in public places in the city are regularly penalised by the Nagari Mitra Pathak. The drive will be intensified in coming days, said Saurabh Joshi, deputy commissioner, municipal corporation.