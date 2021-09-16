OBC urge to implement Bihar Pattern for welfare

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

The OBC leaders and activists today reached the conclusion that the root cause of all problems of OBCs welfare and upliftment is the census. Hence they hoped that Maharashtra's chief minister Uddhav Thackeray should also initiate for caste census by taking leaders of all political parties with him like Bihar's chief minister Nitish Kumar.

The Maharashtra State OBC Awareness and Action Committee's secretary Kachru Welanjkar organised the meeting presided over by the principal G H Rathod. Adv Mahadev Andhale, Rambhau Perkar, Vishnu Wakhare, Qayyum Nadvi, Dr Satish Bodade, Vishal Nandarkar and Laxmikant Mhaske expressed their views on the occasion.

The meeting passed various resolutions including caste census of OBC; vote to OBC candidates only as the 27 per cent political reservation for OBCs has been scrapped; 100 per cent implementation of Mandal Commission recommendations; grant reservations to OBCs in private jobs; sanction fund and manpower to State Backward Class Commission.