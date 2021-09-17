Offices should be pious and should have recreation space for employees: CM

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray opined that the government offices should have a pious atmosphere and recreation space for the employees. The visitors should come to see due to curiosity to see the building. The foundation stone of the new zilla parishad build to be built in the area of 3.5 acres land with the expense of Rs 47.33 crores was laid by Thackeray on Friday.

The union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve, union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel, district guardian minister Subhash Desai, Revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, Higher and Technical Education minister Uday Samant, employment guarantee minister Sandipan Bhumre, minister of state for revenue Abdul Sattar, MLC Satish Chavan, MLC Vikram Kale, MLC Ambadas Danve, MLA Haribhau Bagade, MLA Atul Save, MLA Sanjay Shirsath, MLA Prashant Bamb, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MLA Udaysingh Rajput, MLA Ramesh Bornare, district collector Sunil Chavan, ZP president Meena Shelke, CEO Nilesh Gatne, vice president L G Gaikwad and others were present.

Thackeray further said that the new building should be unique, for which funds will be provided at all stages. Even for the additional expenses of Rs 20 crores, he will not let the funds fell short. However, he wanted the progress of the work in the stipulated time. The building should be completed in the given time, he mentioned.

In his introductory speech, minister Abdul Sattar demanded that the Aurangabad district collectorate also need a new building, for which the expected expenditure is around Rs 80 crores. Thackeray assured that the collectorate would get a new building soon. Dr B B Chavan conducted the proceedings of the function while the ZP building committee chairman Kishor Balande proposed a vote of thanks.

Virtual inauguration of Santpeeth

Thackeray virtually inaugurated the Santpeeth at Paithan by unveiling the plaque electronically. He mentioned that the Santpeeth administration will be looked after by the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) and gave the order for it to the vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole. He also announced that the schools from the Nizam era being operated in the district would be renovated soon.