Old pension scheme for non-NET/SET teachers; minister felicitated

Aurangabad, Oct 21:

The State Government decided to implement an old pension scheme for teachers who were non-NET/SET and joined service between 1992 and 2000.

The Government stopped implementing the old pension scheme to employees since November 2005.

The Government cancelled its circular dated June 27, 2013, about rejecting old pension and promotion benefits to such teachers. The Samiti took up the matter with the university, Government and University Grants Commission (UGC). It challenged the Government’s decision in the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court.

Cancelling the circular, the HC directed the Government benefit of the Career Advancement Scheme and pension since the date of joining the service.

The Supreme Court too rejected the petition filed by the Government to challenge the HC decision. A total of 20 teachers who did not get pension died in Covid situation.

The Government took the decision of providing old pension benefits from the date of service joining. NET/SET Sangharsh Samiti felicitated Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The committee-office-bearers led by Dr Govind Kale, felicitated Uday Samant and also presented him with a photo of Tulja Bhavani.