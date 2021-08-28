One-day conclave by ICSI city chapter

Aurangabad, Aug 28: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Aurangabad chapter jointly with ICSI, Western India Regional Council (WIRC) conducted a one-day conference for company secretaries, CS students and corporate professionals, here recently.

Chairman of Aurangabad chapter CS Paresh Deshpande said the first-ever half yearly E-Newspaper of Aurangabad chapter was taken out by the chapter committee.

ICSI WIRC chairman CS Pawan Chandak released the E-magazine in the presence of guest of honour, Deogiri Bank chairman and co-opted member of Aurangabad Chapter Kishor Shitole and CS Ashish Karodia, PDC chairman outside Mumbai ICSI WIRC.

In the first session, CS Vivek Sadhale, Pune spoke on the topic Joint Venture Agreement and Cross Border Transactions. CS P C Agrawal, Aurangabad spoke on the topic Income Tax Provisions and Understanding of Financial Statements which CS must know in the second session.

All past chairpersons of Aurangabad chapter were felicitated. Management committee members comprise of company secretaries Rashmi Gangwal, Komal Mutha, Sagar Deo, Prasad Takalkar and Samruddhi Lunavat were present.