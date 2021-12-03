One member of gang duping RL Steels of Rs 36 lakh arrested

Aurangabad, Dec 3:

The city cyber police arrested a member of a gang, which duped the famous R L Steels and Energy Ltd Company of Rs 36,12,287. The arrested has been identified as Rajkapur Sugreev Shukla (32, Jalalpur, district Sivan, Bihar). The accused was produced before the court on Friday and he has been remanded in the police custody for five days, informed cyber police station PI Gautam Patare.

R L Steels and Energy Company general manager Vivek Ghare on November 22, lodged a complaint of cheating at the cyber police station. Under the guidance of PI Patare, API Amol Satodkar and others investigated and searched the accused in just eight days. Accordingly, Shukla was arrested from Bihar. He is an employee in a private company and Rs 4.5 lakh were transferred to his bank account, it was unveiled. The police are searching for his other accomplices. What was the case?Punjab National Bank received an email address of the director of R L Steels, Nitin Gupta, stating that Rs 36,12,287 should be deposited on the account of Ranjeet Kumar Giri, Manoj Kumar, Prasun Das and Shankar Saini. The letter was written on the letterhead of the company. A request was also made to issue a chequebook. Later, the bank officers transferred the amount to the said account. The representative of the company Rupsingh Rajput was then asked to sign the cheques of the transferred amount. Rajput realized that the company had not issued any such email to the bank. Hence, a complaint was lodged at the cyber police station.