One more cheating case of fraudster Malegave comes to fore

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

One more case of duping a Cafe owner of Rs 10,000 by the fraudster Shreyas Ashok Malegave (23, Wadgaon Kolhati) has come to the fore. A case has been registered in the Waluj MIDC police station based on the complaint lodged by the Cafe owner.

Shreyas Malegave, who used to cheat the customer care centre owners by taking cash from them on the pretext of online transfer of the amount in their account along with the cashback reward, was arrested by the city cyber police on September 18.

He used to show them fake transaction messages but used to shut down the net during the transactions. He duped a Cafe owner Rameshwar Navale from Bajajnagar, for Rs 10,000 last month. He bluffed Navale that he had to pay the installment of his vehicle, and he would transfer the same amount in his account. He would also get the commission for the online transaction. He took the money and showed him the fake message of the transaction.

When Navale learned that he had been taken for a ride, he lodged a complaint at the MIDC Waluj police station while PSI Rahul Nirval is further investigating the case.