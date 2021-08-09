Online registration for Diploma in Elementary Edn started

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

State Council of Educational Research and Training started online registration for Diploma in Elementary Education (D El Ed) admission for the academic year 2021-22 on Monday.

The last date of registration is August 22, while candidates can verify their application up to August 23. The provisional merit list will be displayed on August 26, while candidates can submit grievances or any objection on August 26.

The final merit list will be released on August 27. The list of candidates for the first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be out on August 28.

The selected candidates will have to confirm their admissions to the college on or before September first.

Aspirants can submit a preference form or retain the same for the second round before September 2. The list of selected candidates will be declared on September 4 and they need to confirm the admissions between September 4 and 8.

The third round will commence on September 9. The list of candidates will be released on September 11. The selected students will have to confirm the admissions up to September 15.