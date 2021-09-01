Only few people in decision-making delays implementation of welfare scheme: J S Saharia

Aurangabad, Sept 1:

“In Government offices, we have only 10 per cent of people in the decision-making process while the remaining 90 per cent is supporting staff, that is the main reason in the delay of implementing the social welfare schemes,” said J S Saharia, former chief secretary and State Election Commissioner.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the online refresher course on ‘Human Rights and Social Inclusion ' at Human Resource Development Center (HRDC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) on Wednesday.

J S Saharia said that the country had improved in the economic index, but the social index and gender index situation is still far low at the global level.

“With the adoption of the Constitution in 1950, the Right to vote was given to every citizen irrespective of caste, gender and place of birth,” he added.

Course coordinator Dr S Y Dandge also spoke. N. N. Bandela (director, HRDC) delivered a presidential address.

Its assistant director Dr Mohammed Abdul Raffey conducted the proceeding. Senior colleges from different parts of the country are participating in it.