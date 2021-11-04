Open university winter session exams to begin in Dec

Aurangabad, Nov 4:

The winter session examinations of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) for the academic year 2021-22 will be held in phases from December 2021 to February 2022

The regular students who were admitted in the first, third, fifth and seventh semesters will take the written test. The last date to apply online for the examinations is November 20 while one can apply till November 30 with a late fee.