Over 100 BA students cleared all papers, yet declared ATKT;

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

More than 100 students who have cleared all subjects in the second semester of B A, were shown in the ATKT category in the result.

It may be noted that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conducted March/April 2020 session undergraduate courses examinations in July-August.

Many students who failed in one or two papers in October/November 2020 session appeared in March/April 2021 again.

More than 100 students who cleared all the papers in the second semester were declared ATKT in the result. Some of the students were shown absent in a paper though students took it.

In a memorandum submitted to the director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation, the students stated that these students had passed in all subjects, despite this, they have been declared failed.

“In other cases, many students were declared only in one paper. Students have written correct answers, yet, they were given fewer marks. The administration should look into result problems as early as possible in students interest,” they added.