Over 2 K cases settled national Lok Adalat; Rs 30.28 Cr collected

Aurangabad, Dec 11:

A total of 2,191 cases including 915 pre-filed cases were settled in the

national-level Lok Adalat held at District Court on Saturday.

There were 1276 pending cases. A total of Rs 27.09 crore from pending cases and Rs 3.19 crore from pre-filed cases were recovered.

Incharge secretary of the District Service Authority Jayesh Ambodkar said that Rs 30.28 crore were recovered after all the cases were settled amicably in the Lok Adalat.

The Lok Adalat was organised under the guidance of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) chairman, Chief District and Sessions Court Judge Shripad Tekale.

District Judge A S Kaloti, S S Bhishma, T G Mitkari, S K Kulkarni, S S Deshpande, M S Deshpande, A A Kulkarni, P R Shinde, Civil Judge S D Kurhekar, Chief Magistrate and incharge Secretary of DLAS Jayesh Ambodkar held meetings with all judicial officers, jurists, government lawyers, officials of financial institutions, insurance company, police department, land acquisition department, land acquisition mobile company section. All of them followed Covid norms rules laid down by the government.

An independent team was set up to implement the Covid measures. The temperature of each visit was checked while a sanitiser was made available. All persons present in the court premises had to maintain social distance. Judges and lawyers on all the panels worked for the success of Lok Adalat. District Bar Association adv Santosh Prathikar and secretary Ashok, other office-bearers participated in it.