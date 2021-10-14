Over 2 K schools need to give 20 years details of advance fund

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

A total of 2,131 Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools of the district have to give details of the advance amount used during the last two decades.

Headmasters have submitted utilisation certificate of balance and expenses at the end of every financial year. The fund for the next financial years is not provided until the submission of the utilisation certificate.

The Panchayat Samiti and ZP have copies of the certificate.

The State Government started verification of advance amount through utilisation certificate. The schools will have to give accounts of the advance amount given under ‘Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan’ between 2001-02 and 2020-21.

Incharge education officer (Primary Section) Dr B B Chavan said that the schools which will not complete the work of accounts verification would not give the fund for next year.

The Government appointed M/s V B Sharma and Company for account records of the schools. State Primary Teachers State contact chief Madhukar Walture said that the ZP and PS should make available the utilisation copies to the agency.

Its district president Rajesh Hiwale said that the current headmasters may face problems finding accounts and passbooks of their predecessors.