Oxford Scientist to deliver special lecture in Bamu
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 1, 2021 06:25 PM2021-09-01T18:25:02+5:302021-09-01T18:25:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 1:
Science and Technology Faculty of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) will organise a special lecture on ‘Multi-disciplinary Research Trends and Opportunities’ at September 7 for teachers and researchers.
Dean of the faculty Dr Bhalchandra Waykar said that Scientist and Marie Curie Fellow of Oxford University Dr Nanasaheb Thorat will deliver the lecture. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will chair the programme to be held at Mahatma Phule Hall between 11 am and 1 pm.
Former VC Dr Sudhir Gavhane, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath will also grace the event.
Registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi and Dr Waykar appealed to all to participate in the lecture.Open in app