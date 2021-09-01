Oxford Scientist to deliver special lecture in Bamu

Aurangabad, Sept 1:

Science and Technology Faculty of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) will organise a special lecture on ‘Multi-disciplinary Research Trends and Opportunities’ at September 7 for teachers and researchers.

Dean of the faculty Dr Bhalchandra Waykar said that Scientist and Marie Curie Fellow of Oxford University Dr Nanasaheb Thorat will deliver the lecture. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will chair the programme to be held at Mahatma Phule Hall between 11 am and 1 pm.

Former VC Dr Sudhir Gavhane, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath will also grace the event.

Registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi and Dr Waykar appealed to all to participate in the lecture.