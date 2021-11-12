Pandey applauded for Smart City Bus service

Aurangabad, Nov 12:

The union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has conducted a workshop on ' Urban Missions in India and Linkages to UN-Sustainable Development Goals' at Bengaluru. The GIZ and School of Planning and Architecture (Bhopal) were the co-organisers.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator and the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) A K Pandey made a presentation on 'Majhi Smart Bus' and it was applauded by all the members at the workshop.

The presentation highlights that there were limited or no adequate means of public transport in Aurangabad city compared to its population. Hence, under Smart City Mission, the ASCDCL introduced the low and affordable cost public transport - Smart City Bus in 2017. It assured of providing safe and affordable service for the citizens. Besides, the ASCDCL has got first prize in India Smart Cities Award (ISAC) in the Urban Mobility category.

The workshop had a discussion on the 17 SDGs set by the United Nations with respect to the Urban Mission of India. The workshop also promoted urban transportation. The state's additional secretary (MoHUA) Surendra Kumar Bagade also participated in the workshop.