Pani Hakka Parishad today

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

To attract the attention of the state government to the water issue in Marathwada and demanding revocation of the Government resolution dated September 12, 2018, a 'Pani Hakka Parishad' has been organised at Tapadiya Natya Mandir on September 15 at 1 pm.

Giving more information, Marathwada Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (MBVA) president and chief coordinator of parishad Ramesh Gaikwad said in a press conference that the parishad will be inaugurated by minister of state for revenue and rural development Abdul Sattar. MLAs Atul Save, Babajani Durrani, Congress district president Dr Kalyan Kale, ZP chairman Meena Shelke, Works department chairman Kishor Balande, education chairman Avinash Galande will be present on the occasion. On September 12, 2018, GR was issued and water from Jayakwadi right and left canal, Majalgaon dam was given to Brahmagavhan 1, 2, 3. The share of water for Marathwada from the Jayakwadi dam reduced by 16 TMC. Irrigation area was reduced by 63,500 hectares. Gaikwad alleged that the water of Marathwada was diverted only for new tenders. K V Gaikwad, Ramesh Jaybhay, Gautam Ganraj, Sachin Gangawane, Vishal Navkar and others were present.

Fifty per cent seats to OBCs

We have formed a new political party called MBVA. Elections for local bodies in Marathwada will be contested by the party. Not only 27 per cent, but we will give 50 per cent seats to OBCs, said Gaikwad.