Parbhani - Manmad doubling to get green signal

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

The doubling of the Parbhani-Manmad railway line has been delayed for several years. However, the general manager of the South Central Railway (SCR) has clarified that efforts are underway to get the proposal approved.

SCR general manager Gajanan Mallya visited Aurangabad railway station on Tuesday and reviewed the facilities. He said that efforts are underway to get the Parbhani-Manmad doubling approved and the electrification work will be completed in the next two to three years. The doubling between Mudkhed to Parbhani has been completed this year. The SCR has sent a proposal for doubling of the Manmad-Aurangabad-Parbhani railway line to the railway board. But the proposal has been on paper for years.

The Manmad-Parbhani line is 291 km long. An expenditure of Rs 2,000 crore was expected for the work three years ago. However, the proposal has not yet been approved. Therefore, the cost is also likely to increase. The Nanded division of the SCR has 855 km of railway route. But the doubling of only 82 km has been completed. Also, the electrification work of 35 km has been done. More trains are operated on single track than capacity. If any engine malfunctions on a single line, the entire traffic is disrupted. Hence railway passengers are also waiting for the doubling of the railway line.