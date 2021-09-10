Paryuhan Parv begins at Parshwanath temple

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

A ten day Paryushan Parv began at the Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath temple on Friday. The Dharma Dhwajarohan was held in the morning by panchayat president Lalit Patni and trustee Mahavir Patni at Bhagwan Shantinath temple. The temple was beautifully decorated on the occasion. The programme was also held following all covid protocols. Secretary Ashok Ajmera, vice president Vinod Lohade, assistant secretary Narendra Ajmera, trustee Dr Ramesh Badjate, M R Badjate, Kiran Pahade, Anand Sethi, Ashok Chhabda and other devotees were present.