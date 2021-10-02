Patoda GP imposes plastic ban; starts purchasing centre in village

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

In an applaudable initiative, the ideal Patoda Gram Panchayat has imposed a ban on the usage of plastic in the village. Accordingly, the local self-body has started a plastic purchasing centre and it was inaugurated on Friday. The decision has been taken to control the growing plastic pollution in the jurisdiction.

As reported earlier, the village has won several accolades including the President's award for implementing various government schemes successfully. The gram panchayat has started creating awareness highlighting the ill-effects of plastic (like carry bags, bottles, glass, teacups etc) and also stressed that the growing of pollution is posing threat to human beings as well as animals.

On account of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav year, the gram panchayat started the plastic purchase centre. The gram panchayat is purchasing the plastic at the rate of Rs 15 per kg. The Zilla Parishad's deputy chief executive officer Sudarshan Tupe inaugurated the centre on Friday. Sarpanch Jaishree Divekar, deputy sarpanch Kapindra Pere, former sarpanch Bhaskar Pere, village development officer P S Patil, district coordinator (Cleanliness Drive) Vaishali Jagtap, Satyajit Deshmukh and Pramod Bhiugad were present on the occasion.

Grampanchayat members Poonam Gadekar, Manda Khokad, Meera Jadhav, Shamal Thatvale, Pushpa Pere, Sunita Pere, Laxman Matkar, Deepali Pere and others were also present on the occasion.