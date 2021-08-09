Pearls Academy students shine bright

Aurangabad, Aug 9: Pearls Academy students recorded splendid performance in the second consecutive year of the CBSE Board 10th exams 2020-21, achieving 100% result. Six students secured above 90% marks, ten above 80% and six above 70% marks.

School principal Dr Nayer Iqbal, school secretary Ashfaque Motiwala, and the schoolteachers congratulated the students and parents and extended their wishes for the future endeavours of the students.