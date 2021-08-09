Pearls Academy students shine bright

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 9, 2021 12:05 PM2021-08-09T12:05:01+5:302021-08-09T12:05:01+5:30

Aurangabad, Aug 9: Pearls Academy students recorded splendid performance in the second consecutive year of the CBSE Board 10th ...

Pearls Academy students shine bright | Pearls Academy students shine bright

Pearls Academy students shine bright

Next

Aurangabad, Aug 9: Pearls Academy students recorded splendid performance in the second consecutive year of the CBSE Board 10th exams 2020-21, achieving 100% result. Six students secured above 90% marks, ten above 80% and six above 70% marks.

School principal Dr Nayer Iqbal, school secretary Ashfaque Motiwala, and the schoolteachers congratulated the students and parents and extended their wishes for the future endeavours of the students.

Open in app
Tags :Pearls AcademyPearls AcademyCbse boardAshfaque Motiwala