Pet & domestic animals contest at Pinks N Blues
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 30, 2021 05:55 PM2021-08-30T17:55:01+5:302021-08-30T17:55:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 30:
Pinks N Blues preschool arranged a pet and domestic animals competition, recently. Excited students dressed up in pet or domestic animals costumes or cutouts. They were given different characters of their choice and two-three sentences related with their particular character were taught. Students were trying to recognise the character and even define them in their own ways. This was a way of teaching them with the help of activities, said principal Soniya Kaur Daroga.