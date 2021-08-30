Pet & domestic animals contest at Pinks N Blues

Aurangabad, Aug 30:

Pinks N Blues preschool arranged a pet and domestic animals competition, recently. Excited students dressed up in pet or domestic animals costumes or cutouts. They were given different characters of their choice and two-three sentences related with their particular character were taught. Students were trying to recognise the character and even define them in their own ways. This was a way of teaching them with the help of activities, said principal Soniya Kaur Daroga.