Petition on no vaccine, no fuel to be heard next week

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

A petition challenging the district administration's order banning the supply of petrol to vehicle owners if they have not been vaccinated against corona was heard in front of the bench of Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice RN Ladda of the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court on Thursday. The next hearing is scheduled a week later.

During the earlier hearing, the district supply officer had assured not to seal the petrol pump till further orders. The petitioners had also promised to abide by the rules of the government. Akhil Abbas and others have filed the petition on behalf of Hind Super Service, Kranti Chowk. Others, including the Central Government, have been named as defendants in the petition. Adv Vishal Bakal is representing the petitioners.