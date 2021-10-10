Ph D conferred on Majid Patel

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) conferred Ph D upon Majid Bhikan Patel in Hindi.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Samakalin Muslim Rachnakaro Ke Upannyason Mein Chitrit Samasya’ under the guidance of Dr Bharati Gore, research guide and head of Department of Hindi, Bamu.