Ph D conferred on Majid Patel

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 10, 2021 10:50 PM2021-10-10T22:50:08+5:302021-10-10T22:50:08+5:30

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) conferred Ph D upon Majid Bhikan Patel in Hindi.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Samakalin Muslim Rachnakaro Ke Upannyason Mein Chitrit Samasya’ under the guidance of Dr Bharati Gore, research guide and head of Department of Hindi, Bamu.

Tags :Department of HindiDepartment of HindiMajid Bhikan PatelAurangabadPhBabasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada UniversityPower of hydrogen