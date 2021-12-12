Ph D conferred on Mukesh Kumar
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 12, 2021 07:05 PM2021-12-12T19:05:01+5:302021-12-12T19:05:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 12: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Mukesh Kumar in Pharmacy. He submitted ...
Aurangabad, Dec 12:
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Mukesh Kumar in Pharmacy. He submitted his thesis titled ‘Development and Characterisation of Liposomal Drug Delivery System’ under the guidance of Dr S R Lahoti, research guide and professor, Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy.Open in app