Ph D conferred on Syed Rahimuddin

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 30, 2021 07:15 PM2021-09-30T19:15:02+5:302021-09-30T19:15:02+5:30

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) conferred Ph D on Syed Rahimuddin Fahimuddin in Business Administration.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Customer Relationship Management Through Online Banking of Selected Banks in the State of Maharashtra’ under the guidance of Dr Syed Azharuddin, research guide and head of the Department of Commerce, BAMU)

