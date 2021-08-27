PIL regarding security of bus stands in the state including Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court expressing concern over the safety of bus stands in the state, including Aurangabad. The bench comprising of Justice V K Jadhav and Justice Shrikant Kulkarni have ordered to slap notices to nine defendants including president of the state transport corporation and transport commissioner. The next hearing will be held on September 21.

A few days back, a disabled student who had come to the central bus stand in Aurangabad for a banking exam was abducted by a private travel agent and killed for Rs 500. In this connection, Mukesh Bhatt had requested the divisional controller of the state road transport corporation to provide adequate security at the bus stand. However, there was no action, so he filed a PIL through adv Akshay Lohade and adv Sandesh Hange. The PIL said that there is a lack of security at bus stands across the state. Unauthorized private agents at bus stops cause huge inconvenience to passengers. Agents of unauthorized private travels prevent passengers from boarding the bus. There are no security guards or police at the bus stop. According to a survey, 75 per cent of passengers do not feel safe at the bus stand. There is no clean drinking water in the bus stand, the toilets are in bad condition and the quality of food in the canteen is bad. Issues like no medical facilities and lack of doctors have also been raised.