Planning to spend Rs 156 cr DPC fund to be done soon : ZP prez

Aurangabad, Nov 22

Zilla Parishad president Meena Shelke assured the office-bearers of the different committees of planning to be done in 15 days to spend Rs 156 crore received from the District Planning Committee (DPC).

The general meeting of ZP was held at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Research Centre on Monday. ZP member Madhukar Walture asked the authorities as to when would they plan for spending funds for the financial year 2021-22.

Construction and Finance Committee chairman Kishor Balande said the DPC has made a complete plan for the year 2020-21.

Regarding the planning for the current financial year, the Collector had sent a letter on September 27 instructing not to plan till further orders.

On October 28, he sent another letter to the ZP granting permission to plan 100 per cent fund utilisation.

“The account of debts of last year is underway. As soon as it is completed, planning will be done in 15 days,” he said. But the members were not satisfied with this clarification.

“The term of the existing members will end after two and a half months. As a result, funds should be distributed to the members in an equitable manner,” demanded Women and Child Welfare Chairperson Anuradha Chavan.

The population of Paithan and Aurangabad tehsils increased due to industrialisation.

With the rise in population in rural areas on the line of the city, it was decided to increase the number of ZP blocs.